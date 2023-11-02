© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

A sustainable future for the wine industry

By Fred Munroe
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT
Concerned with the current and future effects of climate change on the Paso Robles wine industry, in 2022 the members of the Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) came together to focus on sustainability issues, believing that together they could make a difference. Their efforts produced a new study to address the obstacles to sustainability in light of climate change.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the Paso Robles CAB (Cabernet and Bordeaux) Collective (PRCC), Linda Parker Sanpei, Executive Director Paso Robles CAB, and Caine Thompson, Managing Director, Robert Hall Winery. They will discuss the study that they recently released that outlines a plan for a sustainable future amid climate change for the wine industry.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 p.m. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.
 
Broadcast date: 11/2/23

Broadcast date: 11/2/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
