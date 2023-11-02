A sustainable future for the wine industry

Concerned with the current and future effects of climate change on the Paso Robles wine industry, in 2022 the members of the Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) came together to focus on sustainability issues, believing that together they could make a difference. Their efforts produced a new study to address the obstacles to sustainability in light of climate change.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests with the Paso Robles CAB (Cabernet and Bordeaux) Collective (PRCC), Linda Parker Sanpei, Executive Director Paso Robles CAB, and Caine Thompson, Managing Director, Robert Hall Winery. They will discuss the study that they recently released that outlines a plan for a sustainable future amid climate change for the wine industry.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 p.m.



Broadcast date: 11/2/23

