100 years of Public Health

What is public health? Public health works to promote and protect the health of all people in their communities. Public health workers strive to give everyone a safe place to live, learn, work, and play. When we understand the trajectory of health improvements over the last century, we are better prepared to each play a part in continuing to make progress as a community.

Join Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests from the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department, including County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein and Director of Environmental Health Services Pete Hague as they celebrate their 100th-anniversary protecting public health on the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 12/7/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.