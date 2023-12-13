Teen girls in crisis

A recent CDC report shows a shocking increase in mental health issues for teen girls. The report shows that teen girls are experiencing record-high levels of sadness, violence, and suicide risk, with the percentage of girls who seriously considered attempting suicide at 30%.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from Transitions Mental Health Association (TMHA), Trista Ochoa, Behavioral Health Navigation Program Manager, Brooke Klever, Lead Behavioral Health Navigator, and Lauryn Mineta, Intern. They will discuss how they are working to address the crisis in mental health among teen girls by launching a series of support groups funded by a grant provided by The Women’s Legacy Fund through The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

Broadcast date: 12/14/2023

