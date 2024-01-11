© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Keeping the dream alive

By Fred Munroe
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM PST
The legislation to recognize Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day was introduced just four days after the assassination of the civil rights leader however, it would take more than 15 years and the persistence of many civil rights activists before the holiday would be approved by the federal government. Today, it is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, encouraging all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the San Luis Obispo County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (SLONAACP), Tobin Johnson, President and Irv Hepner, Branch Legal Redress Chair, with the SLONAACP, as well as Isaac Garrett, Vice President with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB). Fred will also talk with MLKSB student poetry contest awardee, Evelyn Calkins. Together they will discuss the importance of the MLK holiday, and the mission of MLKSB to foster positive relationships between the many diverse groups of their community.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 1/11/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
