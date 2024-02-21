Celebrating all Women

Women's History Month had its origins as a national celebration in 1981, as “Women’s History Week.” In 1987, Congress passed legislation that designated the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” Since then, the celebration has sought to recognize the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the achievements women have made throughout American history. And, although it has achieved this, it has often left out the impact of women of color, and other marginalized female voices from this story.

Today in recognition of Women’s History Month, guests will talk about this celebration and the work of organizations who are making sure that all women, including women of color, are being recognized while listening to youths' concerns about gender, the economy, and gender equity on California’s Central Coast. Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Rita Casaverde, Executive Director of Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo (SLO) County and co-lead organizer of the County’s Women of Color Network, Joy Pedersen, Dean of Students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Chair of Coalition Building for Diversity Coalition of SLO County, and co-lead organizer of the County’s Women of Color Network, and Rachell Frazian, Youth Services Librarian and Bookmobile Manager at Lompoc Public Library.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 2/22/24