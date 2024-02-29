2024: Voting and Elections

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. We empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education, and litigation, at the local, state, and national levels. With a high-stakes presidential election, 2024 is set to be a pivotal year for our democracy, and your educated vote matters more than ever. One day of note is March 5, or “Super Tuesday,” when many states, including California, will host primary or caucus elections, and when a number of state and local elections may be decided. Do you have a plan for how, when, and where you will vote?



Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with members of The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County (LWVSLO). Ann Havlik, Co-President, Ed Cabrera, 1st Vice President, and Julie Rodewald, Voter Services Director. They will discuss the history and purpose of the League, resources for local voters, and recent advocacy work of the LWVSLO on redistricting and campaign finance issues.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 2/29/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.