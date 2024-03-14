Celebrating 30 Festivals!

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) has a vision to provide a year-round destination for international independent cinema, promoting diversity, understanding, education, and inclusion through engaging storytelling. As a premiere 6-day annual event, the SLO Film Fest showcases contemporary and classic film screenings in a wide variety of venues, from the city’s classic art deco Fremont Theatre, to the popular independent Palm Theatre, with a variety of unexpected venues from the wine country of Paso Robles to the seaside town of Morro Bay.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Skye McLennan, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) Director, Cindy Kitagawa, Program and Festival Assistant and Central Coast filmmakers, Lee Kemp, Producer of Wrested Away, and Shane Stanger, Filmmaker of Good Bad Things. They will discuss filmmaking and share highlights of the upcoming festival year.

Broadcast date: 3/14/24

