The Long-Term Care Equality Index (LEI) 2023 represents the first validated survey on LGBTQ+ inclusion in long-term care and senior housing communities. SAGE and The Human Rights Campaign Foundation are excited to present this report on the 200 communities from 34 states (including D.C.) that actively participated. Older LGBTQ+ people should be able to access inclusive, welcoming, and culturally competent services in long-term care communities, free from discrimination.

But do they? Join host Kris Kington Barker and her guest Sherrill Wayland (She/Her/They), MSW, Senior Director of Special Initiatives and Partnerships for SAGE Advocacy and Services for LGBTQ+ Seniors in a discussion about the LEI is so important, what the results showed, local results, efforts that will make a difference in our community and how you can get involved.

You are invited to listen, learn, and call in during the show at 805-781-3875 or send your questions or comments to voices@kcbx.org.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2 pm on KCBX.

