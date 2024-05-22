The Work of Restorative Partners

Join host Fred Munroe, as he talks with his guests from Restorative Partners. They will share with us how their Restorative Justice programs are working to break the cycle of incarceration in ways having positive lasting effect on all sides of the criminal justice system, including the families of those incarcerated. Restorative Partners envisions a safer community where everyone belongs, and strives to accomplish this through transforming lives impacted by crime through healing services and relationships.

We will also discuss, with Executive Director Sister Theresa Halpin, the ongoing success of The Bridge Café, the Central Coast’s first social enterprise restaurant endeavor.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday live from 1-2pm on KCBX. And join the conversation by calling 805-781-3875 or email voices@kcbx.org.

