© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

Future Leaders of America and BIPOC Youth Wellness and Educational Equity

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick on Central Coast Voices as we explore the work of Future Leaders of America, an organization dedicated to developing resilient youth leaders who advocate for systemic change. Learn about how their culturally proficient programs equip young individuals with public speaking, advocacy, and leadership skills to address community issues and create lasting social impact.

Listen to the conversation Thursday at 1pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
See stories by Mario Espinoza-Kulick