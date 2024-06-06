Future Leaders of America and BIPOC Youth Wellness and Educational Equity
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick on Central Coast Voices as we explore the work of Future Leaders of America, an organization dedicated to developing resilient youth leaders who advocate for systemic change. Learn about how their culturally proficient programs equip young individuals with public speaking, advocacy, and leadership skills to address community issues and create lasting social impact.
Listen to the conversation Thursday at 1pm on KCBX