Join host Kris Kington-Barker and guest Donna Jones, Executive Director of San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation in a discussion about SLOLAF services, who is eligible to receive them, how to access free legal assistance, and an update on the state budget and anticipated impact locally from reduced Victims of Crime Act (VODA) funding.

Live with your calls at 805-781-3875 Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX