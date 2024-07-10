© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Challenges Facing the Unhoused in our Communities

By Fred Munroe
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:19 AM PDT
On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, join us as we once again look at the challenges facing many of our
community organizations doing everything within their power to end homelessness. While successes within these programs come our way daily, for many there seems to just be no path leading out of this struggle.

Join host Fred Munroe, as he talks with Janna Nichols, from the 5 Cites Homeless Coalition. Wendy Lewis, from the El Camino Homeless Organization. And Jack Lahey, from CAPSLO and the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Their discussion will help us to better understand how their efforts are having many positive outcomes. And why there is still a long way to go.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2 pm on KCBX and join the

conversation with your questions or comments by calling 805-781-3875.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
