Challenges Facing the Unhoused in our Communities

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, join us as we once again look at the challenges facing many of our

community organizations doing everything within their power to end homelessness. While successes within these programs come our way daily, for many there seems to just be no path leading out of this struggle.

Join host Fred Munroe, as he talks with Janna Nichols, from the 5 Cites Homeless Coalition. Wendy Lewis, from the El Camino Homeless Organization. And Jack Lahey, from CAPSLO and the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Their discussion will help us to better understand how their efforts are having many positive outcomes. And why there is still a long way to go.

