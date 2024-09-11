© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Our world without "landlines"

By Fred Munroe
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:19 PM PDT
Join host Fred Munroe and his guests, Jeff Buckingham with Digital West and Jeff Bower with CIO Solutions, as they make sense of this major shift in telecommunications.

We will strive to better understand the ongoing demise of the classic hardwired phone, the meaning of the term VOIP, and get a bit of an early warning about the likely disappearance of some of your choices.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2 pm on Public Radio, KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
