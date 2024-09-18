© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

AGEISM: Our socially acceptable "ism" and why that needs to change

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:05 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join host Kris Kington-Barker and her guest, Dr. Sara Bartlett, social worker and adjunct professor in the Psychology and Social Sciences departments at Cal Poly, as they discuss how there are good reasons for challenging age-related stereotypes and age bias and the benefit and impact of people of all ages in those efforts.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2 pm on Public Radio, KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker