AGEISM: Our socially acceptable "ism" and why that needs to change

Join host Kris Kington-Barker and her guest, Dr. Sara Bartlett, social worker and adjunct professor in the Psychology and Social Sciences departments at Cal Poly, as they discuss how there are good reasons for challenging age-related stereotypes and age bias and the benefit and impact of people of all ages in those efforts.

