Central Coast Voices

STORMING HEAVEN: Comforting the Dying in Prison

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published January 29, 2025 at 2:34 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

From 2001 Lorie Adoff, spent 13 years as the spiritual advisor at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo developing and implementing a hospice program provided by incarcerated peers trained in end-of-life support. Incarcerated for over 45 years, Carson Dean comforted the dying for two decades while sharpening his writing skills. Together they authored a powerful book that showcases the human capacity for growth, resilience, self-acceptance, kindness, and compassion behind prison walls. Thursday join host Kris Kington-Barker as she talks with Lorie and Carson about their personal journeys, the remarkable stories shared in the book, and how the experiences changed so many lives.

With your calls live Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
