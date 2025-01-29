STORMING HEAVEN: Comforting the Dying in Prison

From 2001 Lorie Adoff, spent 13 years as the spiritual advisor at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo developing and implementing a hospice program provided by incarcerated peers trained in end-of-life support. Incarcerated for over 45 years, Carson Dean comforted the dying for two decades while sharpening his writing skills. Together they authored a powerful book that showcases the human capacity for growth, resilience, self-acceptance, kindness, and compassion behind prison walls. Thursday join host Kris Kington-Barker as she talks with Lorie and Carson about their personal journeys, the remarkable stories shared in the book, and how the experiences changed so many lives.

