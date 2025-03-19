© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Understanding and supporting someone with dementia

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:15 PM PDT
Dementia is not a single disease. It's an overall term to describe a collection of symptoms that one may experience if they are living with a variety of diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. Dementia is often incorrectly referred to as "senility" or "senile dementia," which reflects the formerly widespread but incorrect belief that serious mental decline is a normal part of aging. Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she talks with Laura DeLoye, Program & Education Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, CA Central Coast chapter about the challenges many families face in caring for loved ones with dementia. This show will focus on helpful tips and resources for supporting someone with dementia.

Join the conversation Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
