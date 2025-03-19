Understanding and supporting someone with dementia

Dementia is not a single disease. It's an overall term to describe a collection of symptoms that one may experience if they are living with a variety of diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. Dementia is often incorrectly referred to as "senility" or "senile dementia," which reflects the formerly widespread but incorrect belief that serious mental decline is a normal part of aging. Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she talks with Laura DeLoye, Program & Education Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, CA Central Coast chapter about the challenges many families face in caring for loved ones with dementia. This show will focus on helpful tips and resources for supporting someone with dementia.

Join the conversation Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX