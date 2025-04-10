© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

The roles of Human Services non-profit organizations in a changing America

By Fred Munroe
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:18 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

CAPSLO, the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, is one of the largest, most diverse nonprofit organizations on the Central Coast. While it is likely you have heard of CAPSLO, it is also likely you are unfamiliar with the vast scope of their work. You might also be unfamiliar with the fact that a significant amount of their funding, for programs such as “Head Start” comes from federal grant programs.

This week on Central Coast Voices, our in studio guests will be members of the CAPSLO Leadership Team. They will give us a clear understanding of the scope of CAPSLO’s work and how the goals of our current president and this administration may effect the ongoing community based efforts of CAPSLO and similar programs beyond the Central Coast.

Hear Central Coast Voices live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
