The roles of Human Services non-profit organizations in a changing America

CAPSLO, the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, is one of the largest, most diverse nonprofit organizations on the Central Coast. While it is likely you have heard of CAPSLO, it is also likely you are unfamiliar with the vast scope of their work. You might also be unfamiliar with the fact that a significant amount of their funding, for programs such as “Head Start” comes from federal grant programs.

This week on Central Coast Voices, our in studio guests will be members of the CAPSLO Leadership Team. They will give us a clear understanding of the scope of CAPSLO’s work and how the goals of our current president and this administration may effect the ongoing community based efforts of CAPSLO and similar programs beyond the Central Coast.

Hear Central Coast Voices live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX or any time at KCBX.org