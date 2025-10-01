Bioneers Conference (Ecologistics)

Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with Stacey Hunt, CEO of Ecologistics, about the upcoming 13th annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference. This year’s event will feature speakers on grassroots organizing in communities of color, Indigenous science and land back movements, and the experiences of undocumented students on the Central Coast. Together, we’ll explore how Bioneers connects environmental sustainability with equity and justice, and how local residents can get involved in shaping a more resilient future.

Listen to the conversation Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX or on demand.