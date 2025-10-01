© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Bioneers Conference (Ecologistics)

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published October 1, 2025 at 9:05 PM PDT
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with Stacey Hunt, CEO of Ecologistics, about the upcoming 13th annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference. This year’s event will feature speakers on grassroots organizing in communities of color, Indigenous science and land back movements, and the experiences of undocumented students on the Central Coast. Together, we’ll explore how Bioneers connects environmental sustainability with equity and justice, and how local residents can get involved in shaping a more resilient future.

Listen to the conversation Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX or on demand.

Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
