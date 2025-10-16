© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Two Brave Cubs - Finding Help When Children Grieve

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT
Join host Kris Kington-Barker with Nancy Ballinger, Children's Bereavement Counselor, and author of Two Brave Cubs - Finding Help When Children Grieve and Dr. Orquidia Frousto, Trainer and Consultant on the topic of children's grief and how current social, political and environmental losses are having an impact on our youth. They will explore how grief shows up differently in young people and how a children's book about grief has served as a shared narrative that informs both kids and adults by normalizing complex emotions in an accessible way.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
