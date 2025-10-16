Join host Kris Kington-Barker with Nancy Ballinger, Children's Bereavement Counselor, and author of Two Brave Cubs - Finding Help When Children Grieve and Dr. Orquidia Frousto, Trainer and Consultant on the topic of children's grief and how current social, political and environmental losses are having an impact on our youth. They will explore how grief shows up differently in young people and how a children's book about grief has served as a shared narrative that informs both kids and adults by normalizing complex emotions in an accessible way.

