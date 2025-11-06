Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

They will discuss how the new Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center celebrates Native history through storytelling, language revitalization, and cultural preservation.

The museum’s exhibits offer visitors an immersive experience that connect the past, present, and future of the Chumash people.

Hear the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX or online at KCBX.org.