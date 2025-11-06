© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:30 AM PST
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

They will discuss how the new Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center celebrates Native history through storytelling, language revitalization, and cultural preservation.

The museum’s exhibits offer visitors an immersive experience that connect the past, present, and future of the Chumash people.

Hear the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX or online at KCBX.org.

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
