Equine Experiences: Life Coaching with Horses

Life coaching with horses is an alternative, safe, and gentle form of support that offers individuals and groups hands-on, outdoor activities with horses and trained coaches.

A way to embark on a life-changing journey and experience a visceral understanding of how our inner state shapes different aspects of our lives.

Join Kris Kington Barker and her guests Jutta Thoerner, and Kasia Roether, Co-Directors and Master Facilitators, as they discuss the inherent intuition, non-judgmental, present perspective horses possess during interactions. as they offer honest feedback to any human behavior changes, emotion, or intellectual state, providing the participants with unique support.

