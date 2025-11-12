© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Equine Experiences: Life Coaching with Horses

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published November 12, 2025 at 9:01 PM PST
Life coaching with horses is an alternative, safe, and gentle form of support that offers individuals and groups hands-on, outdoor activities with horses and trained coaches.

A way to embark on a life-changing journey and experience a visceral understanding of how our inner state shapes different aspects of our lives.

Join Kris Kington Barker and her guests Jutta Thoerner, and Kasia Roether, Co-Directors and Master Facilitators, as they discuss the inherent intuition, non-judgmental, present perspective horses possess during interactions. as they offer honest feedback to any human behavior changes, emotion, or intellectual state, providing the participants with unique support.

Central Coast Voices-Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
