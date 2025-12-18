Facts over Fear - Understanding Issues Facing Transgender Students

Join Kris Kington-Barker and her guests, Dr. Denise Taylor, local HIV Specialist & Gender Affirming Care Provider, and Trevor Norcross, a father of a transgender teen, to discuss why there is so much public outcry and concern about transgender students. Together, we will explore facts versus misinformation about a topic that, in recent years, has received local and national attention, both politically and in the news media.

