Central Coast Voices

Facts over Fear - Understanding Issues Facing Transgender Students

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:48 PM PST
Join Kris Kington-Barker and her guests, Dr. Denise Taylor, local HIV Specialist & Gender Affirming Care Provider, and Trevor Norcross, a father of a transgender teen, to discuss why there is so much public outcry and concern about transgender students. Together, we will explore facts versus misinformation about a topic that, in recent years, has received local and national attention, both politically and in the news media.

Listen Live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
