Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick on Central Coast Voices for a conversation about Behind Barbed Wire Redux, a multimedia history of Japanese American incarceration during World War II and its lasting impact on the Central Coast. Guests Dr. Deon Nielsen Price, former internee Margaret Nakamura Cooper, and Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff will share about the role of music and storytelling in preserving memory and highlight an upcoming performance at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts.

