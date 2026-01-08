© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Behind Barbed Wire Redux

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published January 8, 2026 at 11:39 AM PST
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick on Central Coast Voices for a conversation about Behind Barbed Wire Redux, a multimedia history of Japanese American incarceration during World War II and its lasting impact on the Central Coast. Guests Dr. Deon Nielsen Price, former internee Margaret Nakamura Cooper, and Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff will share about the role of music and storytelling in preserving memory and highlight an upcoming performance at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts.

Hear Central Coast Voices Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
