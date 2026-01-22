© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Workforce Wins on the Central Coast: How Local Career Pathways Are Straightening Our Economy

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published January 22, 2026 at 11:09 AM PST
Paula Mathia Fryer, Senior Director, SLO Partners, Jennifer Clayton, Director of Student Success, SLO Partners, and Ryan Dunn, CEO , Mantis Composites, talk with host Kris Kington-Barker about SLO County's recently reached milestone: 1,000 residents gaining new job-relevant skills. They will discuss ongoing cost-of-living pressures influencing career and workforce decisions locally, and what this signals for the local workforce and economy.

Listen Live and call in Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
