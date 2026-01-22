Workforce Wins on the Central Coast: How Local Career Pathways Are Straightening Our Economy

Paula Mathia Fryer, Senior Director, SLO Partners, Jennifer Clayton, Director of Student Success, SLO Partners, and Ryan Dunn, CEO , Mantis Composites, talk with host Kris Kington-Barker about SLO County's recently reached milestone: 1,000 residents gaining new job-relevant skills. They will discuss ongoing cost-of-living pressures influencing career and workforce decisions locally, and what this signals for the local workforce and economy.

Listen Live and call in Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX