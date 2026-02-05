Arab American Histories on the Central Coast

Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with Cal Poly historian Dr. Farah Al-Nakib, about Mawtini, a Central Coast oral history and community archive documenting Arab American life through stories of home, memory, and belonging. Along with Mawtini narrators Vicki Tamoush and Iyad Jamaly, we’ll explore why oral history matters as a tool for community storytelling and advocacy, what it means to speak your story into the record, and how this project helps build recognition and solidarity across Central Coast communities. View the collection at mawtinislo.org.