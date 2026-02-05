© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Arab American Histories on the Central Coast

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:49 PM PST
Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with Cal Poly historian Dr. Farah Al-Nakib, about Mawtini, a Central Coast oral history and community archive documenting Arab American life through stories of home, memory, and belonging. Along with Mawtini narrators Vicki Tamoush and Iyad Jamaly, we’ll explore why oral history matters as a tool for community storytelling and advocacy, what it means to speak your story into the record, and how this project helps build recognition and solidarity across Central Coast communities. View the collection at mawtinislo.org.

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
