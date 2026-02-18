Different types of grief and where to find support

Kris Kington Barker talks with Jamie Metzger, Director of Grief Support and Education for Hospice SLO County. Loss, especially the death of a loved one, is among life's greatest stressors. It can affect us in physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral, social, spiritual, and practical ways. Kris and Jamie will discuss different types of grief, researcher findings that can be helpful to people who are grieving, and tips for how to provide support for the bereaved.

Hear the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX