Central Coast Voices

Different types of grief and where to find support

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Kris Kington Barker talks with Jamie Metzger, Director of Grief Support and Education for Hospice SLO County. Loss, especially the death of a loved one, is among life's greatest stressors. It can affect us in physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral, social, spiritual, and practical ways. Kris and Jamie will discuss different types of grief, researcher findings that can be helpful to people who are grieving, and tips for how to provide support for the bereaved.

Hear the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
