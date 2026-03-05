Offshore Oil Expansion on the Central Coast

Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick talks about the environmental, public health, and economic risks of expanded offshore oil and gas development off the Central Coast.

Guests Charles Varni, Chair of the SLO Surfrider Chapter and Gianna Patchen, Sierra Club Santa Lucia Chapter Coordinator, will discuss what’s being proposed, the potential consequences of these proposals, and what local communities can do to shape the outcome.

