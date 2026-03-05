© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Offshore Oil Expansion on the Central Coast

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:13 PM PST
Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick talks about the environmental, public health, and economic risks of expanded offshore oil and gas development off the Central Coast.

Guests Charles Varni, Chair of the SLO Surfrider Chapter and Gianna Patchen, Sierra Club Santa Lucia Chapter Coordinator, will discuss what’s being proposed, the potential consequences of these proposals, and what local communities can do to shape the outcome.

Hear Central Coast Voices live every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
