Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center-History, Stories, and Events to Come

One of the largest dune ecosystems in the world, the 22,000 acre Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes have many stories to tell, as well as help create. And the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center helps to preserve, inspire, and share them all. Join Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center's Executive Director Erika Weber, Coastal Stories Documentarian Chachi Ramirez, and Film Producer Melanie Backer as they talk to host Lata Murti about all there is to discover at the Dunes, and how you can help to support this historic site and its Center.

Join the conversation live with your phone calls from 1-2pm Thursdays on KCBX.