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Central Coast Voices

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center-History, Stories, and Events to Come

By Lata Murti
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:59 AM PDT
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One of the largest dune ecosystems in the world, the 22,000 acre Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes have many stories to tell, as well as help create. And the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center helps to preserve, inspire, and share them all. Join Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center's Executive Director Erika Weber, Coastal Stories Documentarian Chachi Ramirez, and Film Producer Melanie Backer as they talk to host Lata Murti about all there is to discover at the Dunes, and how you can help to support this historic site and its Center.

Join the conversation live with your phone calls from 1-2pm Thursdays on KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies &amp; Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti