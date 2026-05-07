Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with members of Preserve Cayucos LLC about housing, development, tourism, and the future of our coastal communities. Guests Vicki Tamoush, John Carsel, Harley K. Dubois, and Sharon Borradori will discuss why Preserve Cayucos was formed, how local residents are responding to concerns about affordability and quality of life, and why the upcoming county supervisor election matters for the communities living in Cayucos.

Live with your calls Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX