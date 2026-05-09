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Central Coast Voices

Preserving Cayucos: Housing, Development, and Local Voices

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published May 9, 2026 at 7:27 PM PDT
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Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation with members of Preserve Cayucos LLC about housing, development, tourism, and the future of our coastal communities. Guests Vicki Tamoush, John Carsel, Harley K. Dubois, and Sharon Borradori will discuss why Preserve Cayucos was formed, how local residents are responding to concerns about affordability and quality of life, and why the upcoming county supervisor election matters for the communities living in Cayucos.

Live with your calls Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
See stories by Mario Espinoza-Kulick