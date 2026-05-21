This week on Central Coast Voices, host Kris Kington Barker is joined by guests from the Pacific Legal Foundation (PFL), a public interest law firm that defends

Americans’ liberties when threatened by government overreach and abuse. They'll be discussing how every year, they represent hundreds of Americans, free of charge, who seek to improve their lives but are obstructed by the government. How PLG gives them their day in court to vindicate their rights and set a lasting precedent to protect everyone else. The second half of the show will focus on current cases that specifically impact California.

Join the conversation live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX