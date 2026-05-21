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Central Coast Voices

The Pacific Legal Foundation

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:36 PM PDT
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This week on Central Coast Voices, host Kris Kington Barker is joined by guests from the Pacific Legal Foundation (PFL), a public interest law firm that defends
Americans’ liberties when threatened by government overreach and abuse. They'll be discussing how every year, they represent hundreds of Americans, free of charge, who seek to improve their lives but are obstructed by the government. How PLG gives them their day in court to vindicate their rights and set a lasting precedent to protect everyone else. The second half of the show will focus on current cases that specifically impact California.

Join the conversation live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker