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Central Coast Voices

Aid in Dying Medicine in California

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT
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Kris Kington Barker will speak with Thalia DeWolf, RN, CHPN, Nursing Education and Hospice Outreach Coordinator for the Academy of Aid in Dying Medicine and co-author of Advances in Aid-in-Dying Clinical Care. They will explore what California has learned from ten years of data, including clinical outcomes, changes driven by that experience and more. This program will be pre-recorded, so we won’t be taking questions when the show airs. You are invited to visit aadm.org for more information about the Academy of Aid in Dying Medicine.

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Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker