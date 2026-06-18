Aid in Dying Medicine in California

Kris Kington Barker will speak with Thalia DeWolf, RN, CHPN, Nursing Education and Hospice Outreach Coordinator for the Academy of Aid in Dying Medicine and co-author of Advances in Aid-in-Dying Clinical Care. They will explore what California has learned from ten years of data, including clinical outcomes, changes driven by that experience and more. This program will be pre-recorded, so we won’t be taking questions when the show airs. You are invited to visit aadm.org for more information about the Academy of Aid in Dying Medicine.

Listen live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX