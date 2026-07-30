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Central Coast Voices

What about Guadalupe’s Royal Theatre?

By Lata Murti
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:48 PM PDT
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On Tuesday, July 28, Guadalupe’s City Council unanimously voted to end renovations to the city’s historical Royal Theatre.

Mira Beyeler-Ramierez, Vice President of The Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Collective, and Stephanie Krouse, Guadalupe resident, artist, and co-owner of the Yellow House Arts Academy and The Red Barn, join host Lata Murti to discuss the city’s decision and what it means for arts, culture, and the Guadalupe community.

Listen live Thursdays from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on KCBX, KCBX.ORG and on the KCBX App.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies &amp; Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
See stories by Lata Murti