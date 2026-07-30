What about Guadalupe’s Royal Theatre?

On Tuesday, July 28, Guadalupe’s City Council unanimously voted to end renovations to the city’s historical Royal Theatre.

Mira Beyeler-Ramierez, Vice President of The Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Collective, and Stephanie Krouse, Guadalupe resident, artist, and co-owner of the Yellow House Arts Academy and The Red Barn, join host Lata Murti to discuss the city’s decision and what it means for arts, culture, and the Guadalupe community.

Listen live Thursdays from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on KCBX, KCBX.ORG and on the KCBX App.