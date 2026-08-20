Hospice SLO County -A History and Its Mission

Abe Lincoln recently moved from board chair to Executive Director for Hospice SLO. He joins host Kris Kington Barker to talk about how the first hospice in San Luis Obispo, created as a non-medical volunteer hospice, has continued to serve the community since 1977, when the modern healthcare landscape has made it incredibly difficult for purely grassroots, donation-funded models to survive by providing unconditional emotional support free of the restrictions, time limits, and financial demands of the corporate medical system. Hospice SLO is now one of only 14 non-medical volunteer hospices still providing services in the U.S. today.

Listen Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX