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Central Coast Voices

Hospice SLO County -A History and Its Mission

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published August 20, 2026 at 2:48 PM PDT
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Abe Lincoln recently moved from board chair to Executive Director for Hospice SLO. He joins host Kris Kington Barker to talk about how the first hospice in San Luis Obispo, created as a non-medical volunteer hospice, has continued to serve the community since 1977, when the modern healthcare landscape has made it incredibly difficult for purely grassroots, donation-funded models to survive by providing unconditional emotional support free of the restrictions, time limits, and financial demands of the corporate medical system. Hospice SLO is now one of only 14 non-medical volunteer hospices still providing services in the U.S. today.

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Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker