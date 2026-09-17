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Central Coast Voices

Your life. Your death. Your choice.

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:18 PM PDT
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Mark Greenburg, Executive Director of End of Life Choice California, will join host Kris Kington Barker to discuss the nonprofit and the services it offers related to legal end-of-life choices in California. They will explore why these choices matter and how individuals can communicate their personal preferences effectively. Additionally, volunteer Gia Sandell will participate in the discussion to share her personal story about medical aid in dying.

Listen to Central Coast Voices Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker