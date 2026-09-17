Your life. Your death. Your choice.

Mark Greenburg, Executive Director of End of Life Choice California, will join host Kris Kington Barker to discuss the nonprofit and the services it offers related to legal end-of-life choices in California. They will explore why these choices matter and how individuals can communicate their personal preferences effectively. Additionally, volunteer Gia Sandell will participate in the discussion to share her personal story about medical aid in dying.

Listen to Central Coast Voices Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. on KCBX