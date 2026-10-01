© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

Local Sustainability Efforts and the Bioneers Conference

By Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:45 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation about the 2026 Central Coast Bioneers Conference and the local leaders working to create more environmentally sustainable and socially just communities. Guests will discuss how this year’s conference is centered around innovative approaches to environmental conservation, including the role of Legal Observers in protecting the right to protest, and how local action can respond to some of today’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

We invite you to listen, learn and participate with your calls Thursdays from
1-2 p. m. on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Mario Espinoza-Kulick
Mario Alberto Viveros Espinoza-Kulick, PhD, is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mario is an advocate, community leader, health equity expert, poet, and author. He uses decolonial-inspired research with Latinx Immigrant and Indigenous communities to improve health on California’s Central Coast.
See stories by Mario Espinoza-Kulick