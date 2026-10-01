Local Sustainability Efforts and the Bioneers Conference

Join host Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick for a conversation about the 2026 Central Coast Bioneers Conference and the local leaders working to create more environmentally sustainable and socially just communities. Guests will discuss how this year’s conference is centered around innovative approaches to environmental conservation, including the role of Legal Observers in protecting the right to protest, and how local action can respond to some of today’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

We invite you to listen, learn and participate with your calls Thursdays from

1-2 p. m. on KCBX

