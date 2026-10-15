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Central Coast Voices

Arts and Humanities Unite Us

By Bettina Swigger
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT
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October is National Arts and Humanities Month, and this year’s theme is “Stories Unite Us." Host Bettina Swigger will talk with SLO Museum of Art Executive Director Leann Standish about the Museum's plans for expansion and their arts education efforts. Then Roberto de Leon, Advanced English Teacher at Laguna Middle School, will share stories about how young people's lives can be transformed by creativity. Finally, Missy Reitner-Cameron, artist and founder of The Bunker, will talk about the importance of making space for art and artists and her creative journey.

Central Coast Voices
Bettina Swigger
<br/>Bettina Swigger is a host of <a href="https://www.kcbx.org/podcast/central-coast-voices"><i>Central Coast Voices</i></a> for KCBX where she interviews people who are working to make life in our region better for all of us. She is a writer and public radio superfan.
See stories by Bettina Swigger