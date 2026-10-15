Arts and Humanities Unite Us

October is National Arts and Humanities Month, and this year’s theme is “Stories Unite Us." Host Bettina Swigger will talk with SLO Museum of Art Executive Director Leann Standish about the Museum's plans for expansion and their arts education efforts. Then Roberto de Leon, Advanced English Teacher at Laguna Middle School, will share stories about how young people's lives can be transformed by creativity. Finally, Missy Reitner-Cameron, artist and founder of The Bunker, will talk about the importance of making space for art and artists and her creative journey.