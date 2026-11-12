How the Central Coast Prepares for Emergencies

With a Super El Nino coming this winter, how can we best prepare for weather and other emergencies? Host Bettina Swigger will talk to the people in charge of providing emergency services about ways every resident, business, and organization can prepare. Scott Jalbert from the San Luis Obispo County and Joe Little from the City of San Luis Obispo will talk about practical ways to get ready for the unexpected. Listeners are invited to call in with questions.

Listen Thursdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX