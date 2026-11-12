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Central Coast Voices

How the Central Coast Prepares for Emergencies

By Bettina Swigger
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:18 PM PST
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With a Super El Nino coming this winter, how can we best prepare for weather and other emergencies? Host Bettina Swigger will talk to the people in charge of providing emergency services about ways every resident, business, and organization can prepare. Scott Jalbert from the San Luis Obispo County and Joe Little from the City of San Luis Obispo will talk about practical ways to get ready for the unexpected. Listeners are invited to call in with questions.

Listen Thursdays from 1-2 P.M. on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Bettina Swigger
<br/>Bettina Swigger is a host of <a href="https://www.kcbx.org/podcast/central-coast-voices"><i>Central Coast Voices</i></a> for KCBX where she interviews people who are working to make life in our region better for all of us. She is a writer and public radio superfan.
See stories by Bettina Swigger