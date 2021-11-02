"Vaccines and Bayonets", SLO's new mayor, and the SLO Food Bank
KCBX contributor Tom Wilmer visits with Santa Barbara author Bee Bloeser. Her new book is Vaccines & Bayonets: Fighting Smallpox in Africa amid Tribalism, Terror, and the Cold War. The SLO Chamber's Executive Director Jim Dantona, speaks with Erica A. Stewart, San Luis Obispo's new mayor. On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux focuses on the SLO Food Bank, in a conversation with Executive Director Garret Olson.
