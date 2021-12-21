Christmas tamales, Michael Young of the Foundation at Hearst Castle, and the Jewish Community Center
During the holidays, many of us enjoy playing with food. In Mexico and for many Mexican-American families, Christmas is tamale time.
Playing With Food- Christmas Tamale Making.mp3
Michael Young is the executive director of the Foundation at Hearst Castle- formerly Friends of Hearst Castle. Today we'll hear some stories about a very different life he led before he and his family moved to the Central Coast.
Michael Young, Executive Director of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.mp3
On this week's Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux talks to Bobbie Naimark of the JCC Foundation about the work they do in the community.
Nonprofit Story JCC Foundation.mp3