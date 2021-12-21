© 2021 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Christmas tamales, Michael Young of the Foundation at Hearst Castle, and the Jewish Community Center

Published December 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM PST

During the holidays, many of us enjoy playing with food.  In Mexico and for many Mexican-American families, Christmas is tamale time.

Michael Young is the executive director of the Foundation at Hearst Castle- formerly Friends of Hearst Castle. Today we'll hear some stories about a very different life he led before he and his family moved to the Central Coast.

On this week's Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Meux talks to Bobbie Naimark of the JCC Foundation about the work they do in the community.

