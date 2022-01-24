Agenda Breakdown, Learning Among the Oaks, and cooking for Chinese New Year

Agenda Breakdown Listen • 13:35

On Agenda Breakdown, Journalist Robin Epley joins Kim Bisheff to demystify city council and other public meetings by discussing the basics of how to show up when it matters.

Learning Among the Oaks Listen • 23:45

Learning From the Oaks is a children’s program- part of the Land Conservancy of SLO County. Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Beverly Gingg, Oak Education Manager, on The Nonprofit Story.

Playing With Food- Chinese New Year Listen • 20:32

Fr Ian learns how to make traditional Chinese favorites ahead of Chinese New Year on this episode from the KCBX Playing With Food archives.