Agenda Breakdown, Learning Among the Oaks, and cooking for Chinese New Year

Published January 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM PST
Agenda Breakdown

On Agenda Breakdown, Journalist Robin Epley joins Kim Bisheff to demystify city council and other public meetings by discussing the basics of how to show up when it matters.

Learning Among the Oaks

Learning From the Oaks is a children’s program- part of the Land Conservancy of SLO County. Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Beverly Gingg, Oak Education Manager, on The Nonprofit Story.

Playing With Food- Chinese New Year

Fr Ian learns how to make traditional Chinese favorites ahead of Chinese New Year on this episode from the KCBX Playing With Food archives.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
