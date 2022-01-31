Bread Bike Bakery, Cuesta College, and health care in an aging population.

Bread Bike Bakery Listen • 29:34

San Luis Obispo's Bread Bike Bakery got its start in a local home kitchen back in 2019. Playing With Food's Father Ian invites us to his kitchen where he's learning about the business from founder Sam - while baking bread.

Cuesta College Dr Jill Stearns Listen • 17:12

Cuesta College President Dr. Jill Stearns joins KCBXs Brian Reynolds to talk about new programs, enrollment, and challenges.

Healthcare for an aging population Listen • 7:24

In the coming years, one of the largest generations in US history, the Baby Boomers, will be 65 years of age and older. KCBXs Beth Thornton reports on how this population shift will impact health care, and healthcare workers on the Central Coast.

