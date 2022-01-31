© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Bread Bike Bakery, Cuesta College, and health care in an aging population.

Published January 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM PST
Bread Bike Bakery

San Luis Obispo's Bread Bike Bakery got its start in a local home kitchen back in 2019. Playing With Food's Father Ian invites us to his kitchen where he's learning about the business from founder Sam - while baking bread.

Cuesta College Dr Jill Stearns

Cuesta College President Dr. Jill Stearns joins KCBXs Brian Reynolds to talk about new programs, enrollment, and challenges.

Healthcare for an aging population

In the coming years, one of the largest generations in US history, the Baby Boomers, will be 65 years of age and older. KCBXs Beth Thornton reports on how this population shift will impact health care, and healthcare workers on the Central Coast.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
