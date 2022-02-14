SLO City's budget, Habitat for Humanity, and the Central Coast Bioneers Conference

Agenda Breakdown Listen • 9:16

On this edition of Agenda Breakdown, host Kim Bisheff looks at San Luis Obispo City Council’s February15th meeting, where the city budget will be discussed. She speaks with city manager Derek Johnson.

Nonprofit Story- Habitat for Humanity Listen • 18:42

Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County brings people together to build homes, community, and hope. Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with CEO Nicholas Rasmussen on The Nonprofit Story, about the process of getting people into homes.

Central Coast Bioneers Conference Listen • 17:22

The Central Coast Bioneers Conference is Saturday, February 26th at the SLO Guild Hall. KCBX's Brian Reynolds has a conversation with the event's keynote speaker, environmental author Mary Ellen Hannibal.

Black History Month- Little Rock Listen • 10:49

February is Black History month, and KCBX’s Tom Wilmer shares a conversation about race issues with Robin White, superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, and Courtney Bradford, Curator of Collections at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.