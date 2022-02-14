© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

SLO City's budget, Habitat for Humanity, and the Central Coast Bioneers Conference

Published February 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM PST
Agenda Breakdown

On this edition of Agenda Breakdown, host Kim Bisheff looks at San Luis Obispo City Council’s February15th meeting, where the city budget will be discussed. She speaks with city manager Derek Johnson.

Nonprofit Story- Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County brings people together to build homes, community, and hope. Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with CEO Nicholas Rasmussen on The Nonprofit Story, about the process of getting people into homes.

Central Coast Bioneers Conference

The Central Coast Bioneers Conference is Saturday, February 26th at the SLO Guild Hall. KCBX's Brian Reynolds has a conversation with the event's keynote speaker, environmental author Mary Ellen Hannibal.

Black History Month- Little Rock

February is Black History month, and KCBX’s Tom Wilmer shares a conversation about race issues with Robin White, superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, and Courtney Bradford, Curator of Collections at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
