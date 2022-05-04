Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, the June primary, and UCSB's Early Recordings Initiative

On the Nonprofit Story, Dr Consuelo Meux speaks with the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center's board president April Lewallen.

Nonprofit Story Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center.mp3 Listen • 17:34

May 23 is the voter registration deadline for the June 7 election. On today's episode of Agenda Breakdown, contributor Kim Bisheff speaks with Cal Poly's Mike Latner about the upcoming election.

Agenda Breakdown elections.mp3 Listen • 7:59

The UCSB Library has the most extensive collection of early recordings on the West Coast, and the collection will grow, due to the Early Recordings Initiative. Student contributor Jackie Sedley of KCSB brings you this report.

Early Recordings Initiative KCSB.mp3 Listen • 11:16

The San Luis Obispo County Library system is going through some changes. KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with SLO County Library Director Chris Barnickel.