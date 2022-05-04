© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, the June primary, and UCSB's Early Recordings Initiative

Published May 4, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT

On the Nonprofit Story, Dr Consuelo Meux speaks with the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center's board president April Lewallen.

May 23 is the voter registration deadline for the June 7 election. On today's episode of Agenda Breakdown, contributor Kim Bisheff speaks with Cal Poly's Mike Latner about the upcoming election.

The UCSB Library has the most extensive collection of early recordings on the West Coast, and the collection will grow, due to the Early Recordings Initiative. Student contributor Jackie Sedley of KCSB brings you this report.

The San Luis Obispo County Library system is going through some changes. KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with SLO County Library Director Chris Barnickel.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
