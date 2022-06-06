© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

PathPoint, a conversation with Elaine LaLanne, and culinary lavender.

Published June 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Elaine LaLanne at her ranch in Morro Bay where she shares tales of her incredible life journey with her husband Jack LaLanne.

Elaine LaLanne

The Nonprofit Story's Dr Consuelo Meux speaks to Harry Bruell,
President and CEO of the nonprofit PathPoint, which helps people with disabilities and mental health diagnoses find the life they choose.

The Nonprofit Story

Also, learn to use lavender in the kitchen this summer with Fr Ian.

Playing With Food

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
