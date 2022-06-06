PathPoint, a conversation with Elaine LaLanne, and culinary lavender.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Elaine LaLanne at her ranch in Morro Bay where she shares tales of her incredible life journey with her husband Jack LaLanne.

The Nonprofit Story's Dr Consuelo Meux speaks to Harry Bruell,

President and CEO of the nonprofit PathPoint, which helps people with disabilities and mental health diagnoses find the life they choose.

Also, learn to use lavender in the kitchen this summer with Fr Ian.