Issues and Ideas

Rock & Roll Photographer Ed Caraeff, and SLO's GALA Pride and Diversity Center.

Published June 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT

Some of the most iconic photos in the history of Rock & Roll were taken by one man- Ed Caraeff. He was only 17 when he photographed Jimmy Hendrix, on his knees in front of his burning guitar. He spoke with KCBX's Benjamin Purper. about life, cooking and traveling across America in his van.

Photographer Ed Caraeff

Also Dr. Consuelo Meux sat down with Dusty Colyer-Worth and Lola White-Sanborn from SLO's GALA Pride and Diversity Center, about their mission, their programs, and goals.

GALA Pride and Diversity Center

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
