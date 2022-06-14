Rock & Roll Photographer Ed Caraeff, and SLO's GALA Pride and Diversity Center.

Some of the most iconic photos in the history of Rock & Roll were taken by one man- Ed Caraeff. He was only 17 when he photographed Jimmy Hendrix, on his knees in front of his burning guitar. He spoke with KCBX's Benjamin Purper. about life, cooking and traveling across America in his van.

Photographer Ed Caraeff Listen • 29:56

Also Dr. Consuelo Meux sat down with Dusty Colyer-Worth and Lola White-Sanborn from SLO's GALA Pride and Diversity Center, about their mission, their programs, and goals.