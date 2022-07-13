© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Santa Barbara housing issues, family friendly work policies, and local Chumash history

Published July 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM PDT

With housing prices at an all time high, and inventory at an all time low, Santa Barbara County officials say a lack of housing is putting a strain on the local workforce. Reporter Beth Thornton examines the impact of the housing crisis- and possible solutions- in a new weekly series for KCBX that we're calling "Out of Reach".

On this episode of Working Lunch, Jim Dantona, of the SLO Chamber of Commerce, speaks with Kerry Morris of Morris & Garritano Insurance about family friendly work policies. 

California State Park's archeologist Chad Jackson explores early Chumash life in Morro Bay with KCBX's Tom Wilmer.

Fr. Ian learns some new ways to enjoy local artichokes in Playing With Food. This episode is from the KCBX archives.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
