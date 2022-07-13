Santa Barbara housing issues, family friendly work policies, and local Chumash history

With housing prices at an all time high, and inventory at an all time low, Santa Barbara County officials say a lack of housing is putting a strain on the local workforce. Reporter Beth Thornton examines the impact of the housing crisis- and possible solutions- in a new weekly series for KCBX that we're calling "Out of Reach".

Out of Reach.mp3 Listen • 5:00

On this episode of Working Lunch, Jim Dantona, of the SLO Chamber of Commerce, speaks with Kerry Morris of Morris & Garritano Insurance about family friendly work policies.

Working Lunch.mp3 Listen • 18:19

California State Park's archeologist Chad Jackson explores early Chumash life in Morro Bay with KCBX's Tom Wilmer.

State Parks Archeology.mp3 Listen • 12:16

Fr. Ian learns some new ways to enjoy local artichokes in Playing With Food. This episode is from the KCBX archives.