Issues and Ideas

Retired meteorologist John Lindsey on climate change, edible plants at the SLO Botanical Garden, and Neal Losey's 25 years at KCBX

Published August 30, 2022 at 8:40 AM PDT

Local retired meteorologist John Lindsey speaks with KCBX contributor Stu Soren about the possible effects of climate change on the Central Coast.

John Lindsey

Playing With Food: Fr. Ian discovers the unlikely edible plants growing at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

Playing With Food

KCBX Music Director and host Neal Losey celebrates 25 years on the job, and he talks about how music weaves its way through his life.

Neal Losey's 25 years at KCBX

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
