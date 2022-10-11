© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Wine tasting etiquette, Central Coast Blue, and Sing!

Published October 11, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT

Betsey Nash is the Grape Nut, and this month she learns about wine tasting etiquette from Maggie Tillman at Alta Colina Winery.

The Grape Nut- tasting etiquette

Ben Fine, Public Works Director and Engineer for the City of Pismo Beach talks with KCBX contributor Stu Soren about the new water sustainability project called Central Coast Blue.

Central Coast Blue

Sing! is a free choral program in Santa Barbara county offered by the Music Academy of the West, and KCBX's Beth Thornton reports on how the program is bringing music training to children all over the county.

Sing!

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
