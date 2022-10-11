Wine tasting etiquette, Central Coast Blue, and Sing!

Betsey Nash is the Grape Nut, and this month she learns about wine tasting etiquette from Maggie Tillman at Alta Colina Winery.

Ben Fine, Public Works Director and Engineer for the City of Pismo Beach talks with KCBX contributor Stu Soren about the new water sustainability project called Central Coast Blue.

Sing! is a free choral program in Santa Barbara county offered by the Music Academy of the West, and KCBX's Beth Thornton reports on how the program is bringing music training to children all over the county.