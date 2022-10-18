A Musician's Guide to Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs, and the USS Potomac
Hear from Kevin Carr, the author of the new book, Musician’s Guide to Marketing: Why Your Band Needs a Brand. He talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about how musicians can use a digital strategy to get some attention.
Author Kevin Carr
Also, get an update on the growth of the Boys and Girls Clubs of mid-Central Coast. CEO Michael Boyer talks with KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux about the group's focus on child development.
Boys & Girls Clubs
President Roosevelt's grandson Ford Roosevelt meets with KCBX's Tom Wilmer aboard FDR's presidential yacht, USS Potomac in the Oakland, California harbor.
USS Potomac