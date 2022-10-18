© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

A Musician's Guide to Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs, and the USS Potomac

Published October 18, 2022 at 9:16 AM PDT

Hear from Kevin Carr, the author of the new book, Musician’s Guide to Marketing: Why Your Band Needs a Brand. He talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about how musicians can use a digital strategy to get some attention.

Author Kevin Carr

Also, get an update on the growth of the Boys and Girls Clubs of mid-Central Coast. CEO Michael Boyer talks with KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux about the group's focus on child development.

Boys & Girls Clubs

President Roosevelt's grandson Ford Roosevelt meets with KCBX's Tom Wilmer aboard FDR's presidential yacht, USS Potomac in the Oakland, California harbor.

USS Potomac

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
