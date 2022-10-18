A Musician's Guide to Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs, and the USS Potomac

Hear from Kevin Carr, the author of the new book, Musician’s Guide to Marketing: Why Your Band Needs a Brand. He talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about how musicians can use a digital strategy to get some attention.

Also, get an update on the growth of the Boys and Girls Clubs of mid-Central Coast. CEO Michael Boyer talks with KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux about the group's focus on child development.

President Roosevelt's grandson Ford Roosevelt meets with KCBX's Tom Wilmer aboard FDR's presidential yacht, USS Potomac in the Oakland, California harbor.